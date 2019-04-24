Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jacksonville mom is outraged after she says a teacher spanked her daughter with a shoe.
The Duval County Public School District says the North Shore Elementary School teacher was removed from the classroom while they investigate.
The mother says the incident happened earlier this month.
She said her daughter didn’t have any marks on her body, but noticed she was acting strange.
The school principal sent a letter to parents saying they will cooperate fully with authorities in the investigation.