Filed Under:Alleged Beating, Florida, Florida News, Jacksonville, Local TV, Teacher Accused

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jacksonville mom is outraged after she says a teacher spanked her daughter with a shoe.

The Duval County Public School District says the North Shore Elementary School teacher was removed from the classroom while they investigate.

The mother says the incident happened earlier this month.

She said her daughter didn’t have any marks on her body, but noticed she was acting strange.

The school principal sent a letter to parents saying they will cooperate fully with authorities in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s