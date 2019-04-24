MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Cesar Sayoc, the South Florida man accused of mailing pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, blames more than 40 years of steroid abuse for his actions.

Sayoc, 57, made the claim in lengthy and rambling letters to a federal judge that were posted in his court case file on Tuesday, according to CBS New York. His attorneys say a psychiatrist will address his substance abuse ahead of his sentencing hearing in August.

He faces the possibility of a life sentence on 65 criminal counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and illegal mailing of explosives with intent to kill.

Sayoc was arrested on October 26 in Plantation outside an auto parts store. He had been living in a van covered with stickers of President Donald Trump and showing images of some of the president’s opponents with crosshairs over their faces.

Authorities said he sent improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, critics of President Trump and CNN — a scare that heightened tensions before the crucial midterm elections.

An improvised explosive mailed to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in suburban Chappaqua, New York, contained a picture of Clinton and members of her family marked with a red “X,” prosecutors say.

Others targeted by the mailings included former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Packages were also mailed to CNN’s offices in New York and Atlanta and actor Robert DeNiro.

Sayoc is scheduled to be sentenced August 5th.

