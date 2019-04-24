



CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA

WFOR/WBFS-TV

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Job Title: Engineering Manager

PURPOSE OF POSITION:

Manage all technical aspects of the WBFS/WFOR Engineering Department reporting to the Director of Operations and Engineering.

PRIMARY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

1. Responsible to the Director Engineering for the technical performance of the television station. This includes all federal, local and corporate regulations and policies and the documentation of it.

2. Manage the technical maintenance employees and provide technical support to the station both on preventative and emergency issues.

3. Manage the technical design and implementation of all new technology.

4. In tandem with the Director Engineering, manage the department budget for capital and labor.

5. Manage the WBFS and WFOR TV transmitters operations and remote ENG sites.

6. Responsible for adherence to FCC rules and regulations, acts as Chief Operator, OSHA & SOX compliance.

7. Work with scheduling to provide proper technical support across all WFOR newscasts.

CORE COMPETENCIES:

 Complete knowledge of on-air automation software and hardware.

 Complete knowledge of signal acquisition equipment and theory.

 Proven record of accomplishment in project management.

 Experience in control room and live production preferred.

 Able to multi-task, make quick, clean decisions and able to manage conflicting priorities.

 Able to excel as a self-starter in a collaborative environment.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

 B.S. Electrical Engineering, Computer Technology (or)

 3-5 Years of technical/trade school in electronics, computers and systems.

 Basic bench level technical repair and troubleshooting.

 Working knowledge of transmitter & transmission operations.

 Minimum 5 years’ experience in a top 25 market environment.

 Working knowledge of contemporary desktop based television production.

Apply here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers

It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that it’s continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.