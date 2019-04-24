Filed Under:Broward County, Davie, Fallen Officer, Florida News, Law Enforcement Memorial Service, Local TV

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Officers from across Broward County came together on Wednesday night to honor fallen policemen and K-9’s who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Broward County Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held at Broward College’s central campus in Davie.

Hundreds of law enforcement members and surviving family members attended the solemn affair.

The service included marchers, music and a plaque of recognition.

A total of 68 fallen officers and six fallen K-9’s who served in Broward County were honored.

