MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Buy online, return in store.

Not an easy process for Amazon purchases, until now.

Kohl’s brought Amazon into a small number of its stores almost two years ago.

On Tuesday, the department store announced it will accept Amazon customers’ order returns for free at all of its stores starting in July.

Shoppers will just take their returns to Kohl’s customer service desks and the store will package and ship the items back to Amazon.

You don’t even need a shipping box.

For Amazon, the partnership provides convenient locations for customers to drop off their returns.

Kohls’ CEO Michelle Gass believes the expanded partnership with Amazon could help attract younger shoppers who will stick around after making their return.

