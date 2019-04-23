WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Trial is set for next month for the Chinese woman accused of lying to get into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Federal court records show Yujing Zhang will go on trial May 28 in Fort Lauderdale on charges of lying to federal agents and illegal entering. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

On March 30th the secret service says Zhang, 33, showed up at Mar-a-Lago and first said she was going to the pool with no bathing suit.

Later she told a clerk inside she was attending a nonexistent Chinese American event. She was arrested after agents found her carrying four cell phones, a laptop, external hard drive and thumb drive containing malware.

A secret service agent said during their investigation, the malware began to install onto an agent’s computer on its own, something that’s never happened before.

Federal prosecutors revealed that when investigators searched Zhang’s hotel room at the upscale Colony Hotel on Palm Beach, they found over $8000 in US and Chinese cash, another cell phone, a signal detector to check for hidden cameras, credit cards, nine thumb drives, and five SIM cards.

Trump was visiting the club that weekend but was at his nearby golf course when Zhang arrived.

