Filed Under:Blood Donor, Cancer, Hunt For Rare Blood, Local TV, Miami Girl, Miami News, OneBlood, Rare Blood, Zainab

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Good news for a South Florida child battling cancer.

Zainab Mughal, 3, is fighting an aggressive form of cancer and has a very rare blood type.

She just completed the most complicated part of her cancer treatment.

Zainab was just released from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital on Monday, after undergoing her second bone marrow transplant and multiple blood transfusions.

Doctors say Zainab still has additional treatments ahead of her, but her doctor says she is on the road to recovery.

