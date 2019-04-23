MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The drug dealing operation of nearly 40 people in South Florida is now up in smoke following “Operation Smoke.”
According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Operation Smoke began as an effort to reduce gun violence on South Florida streets. During the investigation, detectives discovered numerous locations where repeat narcotics sales were taking place In addition, police say, they discovered recent shootings and gang activity were related to the drug deals at these locations.
PIX: Evidence Photos From ‘Operation Smoke’
As a result, nearly 40 people were arrested, 14 search warrants were served and 19 firearms were seized.
Investigators also confiscated over 9,000 grams of marijuana, over 100 grams of powder cocaine, more than 200 grams of crack cocaine, and an additional 83 grams of MDMA. Over $32-thousand in cash was also seized.
Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department Northside District worked on Operation Smoke with the US Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.