



It has been a whirlwind offseason for the Dolphins. They fired head coach Adam Gase and replaced him with former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores. They traded starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans before adding veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. And they made several other roster additions and subtractions that have the upcoming season looking like a rebuild rather than a playoff chase.

That is what makes their 13th overall pick in this Thursday’s NFL Draft so interesting. From taking a quarterback of the future to building the offensive line to trading the pick away, everything appears to be on the table. With that in mind, and the draft rapidly approaching, let’s take a look at what the CBSSports.com team of experts think the Dolphins should do when commissioner Roger Goodell puts them on the clock Thursday night.

Ryan Wilson: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma- Ford played guard for most of his career at Oklahoma before being moved to right tackle for his senior season in 2018 and acquitting himself well. He has the athleticism and size (6’4″ 329) to play outside, but he’s likely a better fit and more instant impact player as a guard. Either would be a perfect fit for the Dolphins, who need help all over the line, outside of left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Chris Trapasso: Trade w/ NYG, Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State- Trapasso has the ‘Fins moving back four spots and picking up an extra pick in the process. Dillard, unlike Ford, spent the entirety of his college career at tackle and, more specifically, left tackle. So he has plenty of experience on the edge of the offensive line and could step in to fill the departed Ja’Wuan James’ spot at right tackle opposite of Tunsil. Washington State is known for their Air Raid style, so Dillard has had a lot of reps in pass protection. But he still needs some work as a run blocker. That said, he has the size and athleticism you want for a tackle, and with the Dolphins’ line needs, this would certainly make sense.

R.J. White: Trade w/ HOU, Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State- Same scenario here for the Dolphins, except they drop further back in the first round and pick a disruptive force on the defensive line. Simmons will face questions about a 2016 incident in which he was seen on video punching a woman. But he has since expressed regret and has not had any further incidents on campus. On the field, he was dominant, weighing in at 301 pounds and standing at 6-foot-4, he tallied 33 tackles for loss and seven sacks over three seasons in Starkville. The team needs help along both fronts, and Simmons would address that on the defensive side of the ball.

Pete Prisco: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State- This is the way that many thought the team might go in this year’s draft, taking a young quarterback to learn for a season before starting. But, it seems like the team may be leaning towards waiting to take a QB in 2020, when a deeper class is expected to enter the draft. Still, Haskins is an option and a good one at that. Throwing for over 4,800 yards, with 50 touchdowns and a 70 percent completion rate, Haskins looks the part of what today’s quarterback should be. The biggest concern is that he started just one year at Ohio State, and their offense relied a lot on quick screens to the outside and short crossing routes over the middle. Still, he has plenty of talent to make it at the NFL level, and as with any young QB, it depends on his offensive coordinator to build a scheme in which he can develop over time.

Will Brinson & Jared Dubin: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama- Williams has seemingly been NFL-bound since he stepped on campus in Tuscaloosa in 2016. He started as a freshman at right tackle for the Tide before moving over to the left side for the last two seasons. All he did was earn numerous honors as the anchor of a Tide offensive line that mauled opponents (as they are wont to do) over the last three seasons. Heading into the NFL, he is expected to make the transition inside to guard due to his (relatively) smaller size and length. Either way, installing a three-year college starter as a member of the offensive line could only help the Dolphins in their rebuild.

