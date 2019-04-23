Comments
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a woman who stole thousands of dollars from a Target store in Miramar on at least two occasions.
On Saturday, police say the woman stole almost $3,300 worth of electronics from the store on Miramar Parkway. Surveillance video shows she was in and out of the store in under five minutes.
She met up with a man in a dark colored Honda or Toyota, loaded up the car and drove off.
Investigators believe one of the women stole similar items from the store back in January. There was also a second woman involved at that time but she was stopped at the door by a loss prevention officer.
Anyone who recognizes here is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.