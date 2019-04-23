MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of two different activist groups are expected to deliver more than 50-thousand signatures from two petitions to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office in support of Dyma Loving.

Loving said she was assaulted when she was arrested last month outside a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

On March 5th, Lovin, called 911 after she said she and her friend Adrianna Green were threatened by Frank Tumm, who pointed a gun at them and allegedly said he would “shoot [her] burnt black-ass face off [her] neck,” as they walked by his home in the 1300 block of SW 201st Street.

After calling the police to report this incident, a group of Miami-Dade police officers, including Alejandro Giraldo, arrived at the scene.

Loving claims that instead of receiving protection from the police, she was instead assaulted by Giraldo.

The entire incident was caught on cellphone video and Giraldo’s body cam.

On the body cam video, Loving is repeatedly told by Miami-Dade police officers to calm down.

“You need to chill out,” says one officer. “You need to chill out because now you can be arrested. You are being disorderly right now and you can be arrested. I am going to give you one more chance.”

Loving says she is “calm” and says “I just want to go to talk to my kids.”

“You’re screaming and you are acting disorderly. You will be arrested, okay, calm down,” said an officer.

“Why am I going to be arrested when I was just threatened and I need to talk to my daughter on the phone?” She asks.

On the videos, you hear Loving repeatedly saying, “Don’t touch me. Don’t touch me. Don’t touch me.”

When Giraldo tried to handcuff her and she resisted, he put both arms around her head and dragged her to the ground.

She was then taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Those charges were eventually dropped.

Loving is filing a civil lawsuit against the Miami-Dade police department and the officers involved.