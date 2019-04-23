CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Former University of Florida forward Keith Stone is transferring to the University of Miami for his senior season as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-8 Stone, a South Florida native, expects to graduate this summer and will be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2019-20.

Stone averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games for Florida this season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 19.

“We are excited to welcome Keith to the Hurricane family,” said UM basketball head coach Jim Larrañaga. “He is a dynamic forward with a soft shooting touch and a strong inside game. Keith is a local product, born in Deerfield Beach, where he attended Zion Lutheran High School and was coached by John Guion. He comes from a great family, his mother, Julia Nero, and father, William Stone, as well as siblings, Jeremy, Daniel and Kira. Keith adds a wealth of experience, playing in 85 career games, including six games in the NCAA Tournament. We are excited to add such a gifted player to our program.”

He started 39 games in three seasons with the Gators.

Coming out of high school, he was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star by Rivals.

Stone joins incoming freshmen Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong as newcomers to the Hurricanes’ program for the 2019-20 season. Wong and Walker signed with UM during the November signing period, while Beverly officially committed to the program last week during the April signing period. With the addition of Beverly, Miami’s incoming recruiting class moved to No. 25 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.