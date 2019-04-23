



GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — The exotic, flightless cassowary bird that killed a Florida man is being auctioned off with 100 other exotic animals from the same estate.

The Gainesville Sun reports the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction will auction the cassowary that killed 75-year-old Marvin Hajos in accordance with his last wishes.

Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say Hajos apparently fell April 12 and the bird attacked him. First responders rushed him to a hospital but he died.

Cassowaries are similar to emus, stand up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (60 kilograms).

The animals being auctioned include two double-wattled cassowaries and five ring-tailed and ruffed lemurs.

Fish and Wildlife spokesman Robert Klepper said buyers must be licensed to legally possess the animals.

