MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an early morning carjacking in the parking lot of a Walgreens store on Miami Beach.

Police say around 4:15 a.m. a man and woman were sitting in a white convertible BMW with the hardtop down in the lot at 6700 Collins Avenue when three armed men came up to them. They demanded the man get out of the vehicle while pointing a gun at the woman in the driver’s seat who they also ordered out.

One of the armed men then punched the man. All three then got in the BMW and drove off with the woman’s purse and cell phone.

Miami Beach police officers spotted car near 50th Street and Alton Road and began to chase them. The driver of the BMW made his way into Miami and the car was last seen just off I-95 between NW 79th Street and 109th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.