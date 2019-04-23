FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A teen who was seen in viral video being pepper sprayed by a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before being forced to the ground met with representatives from the Broward State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

The teen was accompanied by his mother and attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, an associate with civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The incident happened in Tamarac last Thursday outside a McDonald’s on Pine Island Road, just after 3 p.m., when someone called 911 and said kids were fighting in the parking lot.

Cellphone videos of the confrontation, posted on social media, shows a deputy detaining one of the teens outside the restaurant. That same deputy is confronted by another teen who he pepper sprays. The deputy is then seen body slamming the teen.

Another deputy then pins the teen to the ground and punches him on the side of the head.

The teen was transported to Coral Springs Medical Center.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office the teen in the video bent down to pick up a cell phone of another juvenile accused of trespassing.

Then, according to a BSO report, the teen “bladed his body” and clenched his fists and that’s when the pepper spray happened.

The video of the confrontation sparked local protests and national outrage.

The deputy who slammed the teen’s head into the ground has been put on administrative assignment.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony called for patience while they conduct an investigation.

“Over the next few days this may take time for us to look thoroughly into,” Tony said. “But understand we will be transparent and it folks need to be held accountable, it shall be done.”

The Broward chapter of the NAACP office said they believe this is police brutality and are planning a news conference for Thursday morning.