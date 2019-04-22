



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A body found on Miami Beach Monday morning is the person who was reported missing after a weekend boat crash, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The crash happened at the Government Cut’s north jetty approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found two bodies were found at the crash site.

A survivor was pulled from the water and taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

“We found one patient that was on the rocks in and out of consciousness. The cruise Fire Boat boat 73 quickly tended to the patient,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Andy Alvarez.

Our news partners at the Miami Herald have identified the couple who died as Elisaine and Chris Colgan.

They were apparently celebrating a birthday. We’re told they had a son who was not on board.

We spoke to a man who was on the pier with his family and heard the news.

“Not being able to go home and see a child. I don’t even want to think about something like that not being able to make it back home,” Terry Elliott Sr. said.

CBS4 spoke to the couple’s neighbor Greg Osipov who said they’d just moved out of their home at Lighthouse Point.

“It’s very difficult to digest. Young people, young son with great behavior,“ he said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a tragedy near the jetty.

This is the same area where Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash in September of 2016.