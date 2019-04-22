JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – We all know eBay is a great place to sell stuff you don’t want anymore.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer sergeant found out it’s even better when the stuff you’re trying to sell actually belongs to you.

Sgt. Richard E. Vercruysse was suspended for 45 days after he reportedly sold police-issued gear on eBay.

Citing an internal affairs report, the Florida Times-Union reported that Vercruysse made $60.50 in the sale of a gun belt, a double magazine holder and a badge wallet. The report says the items were given to the sergeant for use on the job and were expected to be returned if he retired or resigned.

The report says Vercruysse admitted to investigators that selling the items was a dumb move.

Investigators say the items were sold by an eBay user known as milkman25.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)