MIAMI (CBSMiami) — When Super Bowl 54 comes to Miami in 2020, members of the Miami Host Committee are committed to leaving a positive environmental legacy on South Florida.
So what better day than Earth Day to launch the Miami Super Bowl Environmental Initiative.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, are among other government officials, community leaders, environmental organizations and NFL officials taking part in Monday’s announcement at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center in Key Biscayne.
Every year, the NFL develops environmental initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of Super Bowl events and promote a sustainable legacy that lives on after the big game.
Also taking part in Monday’s announcement are Miami-Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto, Miami Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel, NFL Green Directors Jack and Susan Groh, The Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg and the Ocean Conservancy Executive Vice-President Emily Woglom.