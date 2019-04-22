MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Miami Gardens man was arrested after he allegedly physically abused his girlfriend’s son after he wet the bed.

On April 21st, Khalil Jabali, 23, was left in charge of his girlfriend’s three children because she had to go to work.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Jabali called her and said her younger son had wet the bed and had burned himself with hot water that he had left in the bathroom because he had planned to wash the boy’s wet clothes.

Jabali’s girlfriend got home around 3 a.m. and they both took the boy to Jackson North Medical Center where he was treated for burns on 15-percent of his body. The police were called due to burns.

During questioning, Jabali said the boy woke him up and told him that he had wet himself. Jabali said he told the boy to go to the bathroom and then went to the kitchen and heated a bowl of water for three to four minutes in the microwave, according to his arrest report.

Jabali told investigators that he then brought the bowl to the bathroom because he was going to wash the boy’s clothes. He said he momentarily stepped out to check on the other children.

Jabali reportedly said when he returned the boy was on the moaning and his skin was peeling off. He said he called his girlfriend who told him to put Vaseline on the burns.

Jabali was then arrested and charged with child abuse with great bodily harm.