WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Police Impersonator

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A west coast Florida man is in trouble with the law after reportedly pretending to be the law.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Erris, 26, was arrested when the person he tried to pull over was an undercover detective. The sheriff’s office said he had a realistic-looking pistol in his vehicle and a red-and-blue light on the top.

Erris faces a charge of impersonating a police officer.

Authorities are not yet sure if he has ever tried something like this before.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s