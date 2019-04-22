Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A west coast Florida man is in trouble with the law after reportedly pretending to be the law.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Erris, 26, was arrested when the person he tried to pull over was an undercover detective. The sheriff’s office said he had a realistic-looking pistol in his vehicle and a red-and-blue light on the top.
Erris faces a charge of impersonating a police officer.
Authorities are not yet sure if he has ever tried something like this before.