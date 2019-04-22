ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man ignited a homemade pipe bomb that flew into his neighbor’s yard and shared a video of the outcome on Facebook.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday news release 25-year-old Christopher Green is facing a charge of making a destructive device.

Nobody was injured but houses in the Orange City, Florida neighborhood were evacuated.

Green told deputies he used stump remover mixed with sugar to make smoke bombs. He posted the Facebook video before the arrest, writing he didn’t expect that thrust.

The neighbor heard a loud hissing noise when she saw the metal pipe flying into her yard Saturday.

Green later wrote on Facebook “I went to jail for this. Could be facing up to 10 years. Hope they take it easy.”

