ORLANDO (CBSMiami.AP) — Authorities say A 14-year-old boy who was shot in a Florida intersection has died.
News outlets report the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
The incident took place on Saturday inside a residential Orlando neighborhood.
The boy was shot and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the boy and said no suspects have been identified.
