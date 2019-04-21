WATCH LIVEFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orlando, Teen Killed, Teen Shot

ORLANDO (CBSMiami.AP) — Authorities say A 14-year-old boy who was shot in a Florida intersection has died.

News outlets report the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

The incident took place on Saturday inside a residential Orlando neighborhood.

The boy was shot and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the boy and said no suspects have been identified.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s