  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Florida, Florida Man, Florida News, Local TV, Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Road Rage, Self-Defense, Stand Your Ground

PARRISH (CBSMiami/AP) — A road rage incident on Florida’s west coast has left one man dead.

Authorities say the driver who shot and killed the other driver was acting in self-defense.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday press release the shooter was a victim of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon prior to firing his gun.

News outlets say a 26-year-old man was run off the road by a 32-year-old driver while traveling a road in Parrish, Florida, south of Tampa.

The men got out of their vehicles and began arguing. Deputies say the younger man pulled out a pistol and pointed  it to the 32-year-old man, who then brandished his own firearm and shot the 26-year-old man dead.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the men’s names citing a provision in the “Marsy’s Law” amendment for victims’ privacy approved in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s