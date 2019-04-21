MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The man accused of shooting a woman over a dog appeared in bond court Saturday morning.

Lario Minnis, 25, is being charged with the murder of Danette Simmons, 63, known to many as Miss Dede or Grandma Dede.

Her niece Turquandra said, “She would give you the world; the shirt off her back. She would literally give you everything and anything.”

Family said Minnis shot and killed the matriarch at her home at Northwest 17th Court and 188th Place.

They said it was over her dog.

According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, Simmons’ beloved Yorkshire terrier Chase was missing for two weeks when he finally returned home. It’s not known if someone brought him back or he returned on his own.

During some of that time, they said the Yorkie was living with Minnis.

When Minnis found out Chase was gone, he went knocking at Simmons’ door.

Relatives heard there was an argument before shots rang out and Simmons was killed in her home where she lived for over a decade.

CBS4 went to the house to speak with family Saturday afternoon following the arrest but they wanted their space.

A young boy was spotted kneeling down at her memorial.

Minnis has been charged with second degree murder, among other charges.

Chase is safe and with Simmons’ family.