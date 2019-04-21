Comments
ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man has died after being involved in a violent crash in Atlanta, Georgia.
Police say a man was fleeing from authorities when he crashed into an SUV driven by a family from West Park.
27-year-old Juan Gispert was killed and three other family members were injured.
They were transported to a local area hospital.
Two people in the car that was fleeing from police were also taken to the hospital.
The driver of the fleeing car, identified as Kahre Jamal Williams, ran from police but was captured shortly after.