MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Black clouds of smoke billowed over homes in Southwest Miami-Dade Saturday night.

A fire broke out just after 6 p.m. near Southwest 43rd Avenue and 9th Terrace.

“There was a lot of heavy smoke showing from the residence,” Axel Font with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. “Residents had already evacuated themselves from the property and we did have one resident with some injuries.”

Fire rescue transported a man to a local hospital to be treated.

Neighbors said fire rescue had to calm the man down after he tried to go back inside his home.

“I saw that he was struggling to get into the car because he wanted to go back into the house,” said neighbor Emilee Sanchez. “He appeared to be okay, only that he had bandages around his wrists and hands.”

Sanchez, who was sleeping at the time, woke up to glass breaking and ran outside.

“The cables, they also caught fire and electricity could have transmitted to the fences,” she said.

Firefighters stayed on scene for more than six hours checking cable lines, turning electricity on and off and investigating the home itself.

Fire rescue also monitored a few of their guys who appeared exhausted after leaving the home.

“As you know, these things are dangerous situations, they’re very taxing,” said Font. “It’s a lot of work to work them, it’s exhausting, so we have to take care of ourselves and tend to everybody who is here.”

Fire rescue said the man who was injured should be okay.

The fire is under investigation.