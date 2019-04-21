



KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – An Underwater Easter Egg Hunt, staged in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, attracted dozens of undersea “egg-splorers” who searched for real hard-boiled eggs off Key Largo.

Offered to snorkelers, the undersea search was staged by Captain Spencer Slate, a Florida Keys dive-charter operator.

Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear and submerged to place brightly colored eggs on the sandy bottom for participating kids and adults to discover.

The subsea rabbit also handed eggs to those youngsters who found it too difficult to reach the bottom in about 10 feet of water.

Real eggs and nontoxic food colorings were used to avoid negative environmental impacts.

Two snorkelers, who found either of two golden eggs, were awarded baskets of goodies including dive trips and accessories.

