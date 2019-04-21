  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMMotown 60: A Grammy Celebration
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Captain Spencer Slate, Easter, Easter Egg Hunt, Florida Keys, Florida Keys News Bureau, Florida News, Key Largo, Local TV, Snorkeling, Underwater Easter Egg Hunt


KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – An Underwater Easter Egg Hunt, staged in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, attracted dozens of undersea “egg-splorers” who searched for real hard-boiled eggs off Key Largo.

Spencer Slate, costumed as the underwater Easter bunny, places real hard-boiled eggs on the sand Sunday, April 21, 2019, in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. (Source: Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Offered to snorkelers, the undersea search was staged by Captain Spencer Slate, a Florida Keys dive-charter operator.

Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear and submerged to place brightly colored eggs on the sandy bottom for participating kids and adults to discover.

The subsea rabbit also handed eggs to those youngsters who found it too difficult to reach the bottom in about 10 feet of water.

Real eggs and nontoxic food colorings were used to avoid negative environmental impacts.

Two snorkelers, who found either of two golden eggs, were awarded baskets of goodies including dive trips and accessories.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s