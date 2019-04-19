MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Everyone should get a physical exam and that includes the chimpanzees at Zoo Miami but for one chimp, the prognosis is not promising.

The four chimpanzees which reside at the zoo underwent a variety of medical exams this week including dental exams and OB exams for the ladies.

While all four chimpanzees have all recovered from their examinations, there was a scare for one and the prognosis is not good for another, according to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill.

Niger, the 28-year-old male, didn’t have any major issues and was already back on exhibit Friday morning.

The two females, 53-year-old Bubbles and 50-year-old Samantha, also received OB exams where a growth in Samantha’s uterus was discovered but it was benign.

However, both females, most likely due to their advanced age, experienced some difficulty recovering from their anesthesia.

Magill said Samantha gave them the “biggest scare’ when she would not wake up for several hours. However, after a variety of treatments were administered to help her awaken, Samantha opened her eyes in the evening and slowly, but surely began to show movement.

She is now back on her feet and both her and Bubbles appear to be well on their way to making a full recovery.

The news is not so good for 25-year-old Hondo.

The cardiac exams confirmed he is suffering from advanced heart disease resulting in a variety of life-threatening issues and has most probably reduced his life expectancy to less than a year. In addition, he has a large blood clot that has the potential of breaking off with what most likely would be fatal results.

The veterinary team is working closely with the Great Ape Heart Project based in Atlanta to provide the best possible care and treatments for Hondo who will be on a regimen of medications in an effort to give him the best quality of life possible for the time he has left.

Unfortunately, just like in human beings, heart disease is not uncommon in adult male great apes.

Magill says Hondo’s father also suffered from heart disease and at this time, Hondo’s is extremely advanced.

Chimps are considered endangered in the wild because of habitat destruction of the forests of central Africa.