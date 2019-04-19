



JUPITER (CBSMiami/CNN)– All aboard the bunny “egg-spress,” where a widowed father in Florida is suiting up as the Easter bunny as he bikes his three kids to school.

He says the trip down the bunny trail not only brings smiles to the community, but helps him honor the memory of his late wife.

Marty Ondrus lost his wife to cervical cancer shortly after their third child was born four years ago. Suddenly, the single dad of three boys, now four, six and eight, made the move from Chicago to Jupiter last August.

He wanted a slower pace of life.

“I was just spinning in circles, I didn’t know start or stop, it was just all day and all night. Now I’m the dad, I’m the mom, I’m the uncle, I’m the grandpa, I’m the sister, I’m everything,” said Ondrus.

Once Marty got a handle on being “everything” he decided to honor his wife by making people smile, however possible.

The Easter bunny costume idea came easy to him. His wife loved Halloween much more than most.

“We actually got married on Halloween, I had a hatchet in my head and make up,” he said.

The dad of three always rides the family bike to school drop off and then on to daycare for his youngest. It was easy to add the bunny suit to the morning commute.

“You get cheers, you get hi’s and bye’s, kids are laughing, that’s all that matters right?” said Ondrus. “This is it, it won’t change, just make the best of it.”

Marty heads to his full-time job after he finishes his morning bunny business.

It seems Marty is definitely making the best of it for his little family of four and the community he’s making smile while peddling forward on his very own bunny trail mile.

