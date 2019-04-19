FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Tamarac man accused of threatening three Washington lawmakers was arrested and appeared in federal court Friday.

John Kless, 49, was given a $25,000 bond and fitted with an ankle monitor.

According to Federal investigators, Kless left threatening voicemails for three Democrats: Congressman Eric Swallwell of California, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and US Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Prosecutors say the message to Swallwell said, “The day you come after our guns, (expletive), is the day you’ll be dead. Along with everybody in the (expletive) government, (expletive). You want war (expletive) Keep talking like that.”

Kless reportedly went on to say the Swalwell and the Democrats didn’t care about 9/11, migrants coming into the country, and African-Americans taking advantage of welfare.

“You’re gonna die, don’t wanna, don’t do that (expletive), boy. You’ll be your death bed (expletive), along with all the rest of you Democrats. So if you want death, keep that (expletive) up, (expletive).”

Kless then called the office of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim and, according to the criminal complaint, said, “Tell your Taliban friend (Rep. Ilhan Omar) to shut the (expletive) up about 9/11, this ain’t Trump’s fault, bitch, it’s all your people’s fault. You’re the (expletive) who drove the planes into the buildings.”

“You know what, she’s getting death threats. So are you, alright? You’re lucky they’re just threats. (Expletive) ‘Cuz the day when the bell tolls, whore, and this country comes to a war, there will be no more threats. Your life will be on the (expletive) line. All of you. There’s people like me out there, millions and millions of us who hate you (expletives), man, for what you done on 9/11.”

The third call went to the office of Senator Corey Booker, from New Jersey, and it focused on race.

“Yeah I got a comment for you, you stupid (expletive) (expletive). Do you think that if Trump, who’s the bad guy here… After that (expletive) Taliban (expletive) said that (expletive) about 9/11? Just some people did it. Maybe some (expletive) got did it you (expletive) You’re a (expletive) disgrace. We need to kill all you (expletive) man, every (expletive) one of you man.”

Investigators traced the phone’s number to a T-Mobile account registered to Kim and John Kless.

Kleiss’wife spoke to CBS4’s Joan Murray, but not about the charges her husband is facing. She instead complained about agents raiding her home.

“I have had enough. I had probably 12 men with ARs and lasers. They broke my son’s bed, they took my property. I have had enough,” she said.

Since Tlaib was scheduled to speak in Florida April 20th and 21st, investigators contacted T-Mobile who gave them the billing address in Tamarac. The phone carrier also checked the outgoing call detail records and confirmed the phone was used to call the offices of Swalwell, Tlaib, and Booker.

Investigators also learned that Kless had reportedly made harassing phone calls to Representative Nancy Pelosi’s office earlier in the year about taking away his guns, abortion, illegal immigration, and Muslims in Congress.

Kless was arrested Friday after being charged with Making Threatening Communications.

A Neighbor describes Kless as mild-mannered and said she never would have guessed he would be accused of making the threatening profanity-laced phone calls.