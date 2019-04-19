MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police say they have arrested the man wanted for the shooting death of a 63-year-old grandmother in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said Lerio Minnis, 25, surrendered to the Miami Gardens police and was charged with 2nd Degree Murder with a weapon.

Minnis was wanted in the murder of Danette “Dee Dee” Simmons.

Police said the April 4 shooting happened following a dispute over a dog at Simmons’ house in the 18800 block of NW 17th Court.

In a Ring doorbell video obtained exclusively by CBS4’s Peter D’Oench several days after the murder, a man can be seen outside a neighbor’s house around 11:20 p.m., just before bullets riddled her home.

Inside the house, Simmons was struck and killed.

Simmons’ family members said the dispute started after her Yorkshire terrier was taken or got out of the house.

A neighbor returned the dog but two other people claimed the dog belonged to them and there was an argument. Soon after, the shots were fired.