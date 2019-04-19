  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Dunedin, Florida Crime, Florida Man, Florida News, Little League Burglary, Local TV, Naked Burglar, Pinellas County


DUNEDIN (CBSMiami) — A Florida man took more than peanuts and Cracker Jacks when he burglarized a little league concession stand wearing only a ball cap and gloves.

According to Pinellas County deputies, the naked man broke into the Fischer Field stand around 4 a.m. on April 7.

Deputies say the naked burglar stole cameras and a cash box with $250 inside, and he caused $5,000 in damage.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office posted images on their Facebook page and are asking for any information or tips that can lead them to the suspect.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times also shows the burglar getting his hands on a package of hot dogs.

The cash stealing, naked hot dog burglar is still on the loose.

