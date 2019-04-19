TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Two Central Florida middle school students were arrested after allegedly making a hit list.
A parent involved in the situation said the two girls, who attend Avon Park Middle School, made the list with the names of 10 students, detailing how they would be killed and where their bodies would be buried.
“I mean it’s crazy, a small town and people are getting crazy nowadays and especially you would think at a high school, but a middle school is pretty tough right,” said parent Javier Maldonado.
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said the girls may have been joking but the threat is being taken seriously. The girls have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Schools across the country are on alert right now because Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School.