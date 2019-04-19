



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Victor Lopez.

Victor Lopez says he decided to enlist in the Army because of his love for our country.

His first deployment was to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield, then to Kuwait for Operation Desert Storm.

He says at first he was concerned of the unknown but he was able to focus and to take it one day at time.

Ultimately he says they proudly accomplished the mission they set out to do.

“You have to live day by day,” said Lopez. “When I was over there I as in infantry and I feel proud that we accomplished our goal, that was to take Saddam Hussein from Kuwait. Having this flag and to defend that for me and for my fellow soldiers we will defend that with pride.”

Specialist Victor Lopez received the National Defense Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal and the South West Asia Medal.

Lopez was recognized at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood up and thanked the fan filled arena for this well-deserved recognition as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you, U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Victor Lopez, for your service and dedication to our country.