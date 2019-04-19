Filed Under:Doral, Local TV, Miami News, Misspelled Crosswalk


DORAL (CBSMiami/AP) — Whoops! A Florida road crew should get a failing grade for misspelling the word “school” in a pedestrian crosswalk in Doral.

A motorist on Thursday spotted the error, realizing that workers had made a mistake when painting the word “school” at a pedestrian crossing in the road.

Instead of S-C-H-O-O-L, it was spelled S-C-O-H-O-L.

The city tweeted that the private contractor has now corrected its work. It’s not clear how long the mistake was there in plain sight.

