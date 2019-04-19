DORAL (CBSMiami/AP) — Whoops! A Florida road crew should get a failing grade for misspelling the word “school” in a pedestrian crosswalk in Doral.
A motorist on Thursday spotted the error, realizing that workers had made a mistake when painting the word “school” at a pedestrian crossing in the road.
Instead of S-C-H-O-O-L, it was spelled S-C-O-H-O-L.
#UPDATE– This SCHOOL zone striping was handled by the developer’s contractor. They have been notified and are working expeditiously to correct. Thank you to all who brought this very important matter to our attention. https://t.co/4YVR82gsrB
— City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) April 18, 2019
The city tweeted that the private contractor has now corrected its work. It’s not clear how long the mistake was there in plain sight.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)