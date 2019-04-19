



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard had a busy day Thursday offloading millions of dollars worth of drugs seized at sea at two South Florida Coast Guard bases.

At Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, the crew of the Cutter Raymond Evans offloaded about approximately 970 pounds of cocaine and 550 pounds of marijuana.

The Miami Beach offload has an estimated total of $13.5 million.

The seizures took place off the coasts of Jamaica, Haiti, and Colombia.

The Coast Guard also offloaded 14,000 pounds of marijuana and more than 3,600 pounds of cocaine from the cutter Bear in Port Everglades.

The drugs were interdicted off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America

The drugs have an estimated value of more than $60 million.