MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard had a busy day Thursday offloading millions of dollars worth of drugs seized at sea at two South Florida Coast Guard bases.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans offloaded approximately 970 pounds of cocaine and 550 pounds of marijuana April 18, 2019, at Base Miami Beach worth an estimated $13.5 million.
The seizures took place off the coasts of Jamaica, Haiti, and Colombia.

The Coast Guard also offloaded 14,000 pounds of marijuana and more than 3,600 pounds of cocaine from the cutter Bear in Port Everglades.

The drugs were interdicted off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America

The drugs have an estimated value of more than $60 million.

