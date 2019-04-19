  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Mount Dora

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — ‘Insensitive’ comments made by Mount Dora’s police chief at a charity event has prompted an apology from the city.

The owners of a Cuban restaurant that sponsored and catered the golf tournament had an emergency and couldn’t attend, so Chief John O’Grady asked a Puerto Rican police officer to accept their award “because you’re all the same people.”

O’Grady is on administrative leave while officials investigate comments made April 12 during the Heroes Foundation Gold Tournament.

Attorney Laura Hargrove, who represents Luis and Edna Gonzalez, called the remark “derogatory.”

Mount Dora officials said in a statement that O’Grady’s remarks aren’t reflective of the city’s values and can only be characterized as “insensitive and inappropriate.”

