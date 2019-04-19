TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Broward County circuit judge will face a public reprimand from the Florida Supreme Court because of violating a ban on partisan political activity during his 2018 election campaign.

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra should face a reprimand after an investigation by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.

The investigation involved two incidents, including Kollra telling the South Florida Sun Sentinel editorial board that he was a registered Republican.

Also, while speaking to the Hills Democratic Club during the campaign, Kollra said he had been endorsed by another group, the Dolphin Democrats.

Judicial candidates, who run in non-partisan races, are barred from discussing issues such as political affiliation.

“Judge Kollra clearly introduced partisan political activity into a nonpartisan judicial election,” the Supreme Court ruling said.

“Judge Kollra first represented himself as a registered Republican while being interviewed by a newspaper’s editorial board. Judge Kollra later touted his endorsement by a partisan political organization affiliated with the Democratic Party. That Judge Kollra’s conduct went to both sides of the political aisle does not make the conduct any less violative of Canon 7 (of the Code of Judicial Conduct).”

The order did not set a date for the reprimand.

