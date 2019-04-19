Filed Under:Bodycam, Conor McGregor, Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Mixed Martial Arts, MMA, Police Footage

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities have released Miami Beach Police bodycam footage of Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor getting arrested after a recent phone-smashing incident.

The video shows McGregor being led from his rented Miami Beach house and being placed into a Miami Beach police cruiser.

McGregor was involved in a scuffle with fan on March 11 after the fan tried to take his picture.

He was charged with smashing a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Hotel.

He was arrested hours later when police caught up with him at a home he was renting with his family.

McGregor was formally charged with at a Miami-Dade courtroom with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

The fan eventually settled with McGregor’s legal team and dismissed the civil suit against him. However, McGregor is still facing felony charges for the phone snatching and a second misdemeanor.

