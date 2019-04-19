MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities have released Miami Beach Police bodycam footage of Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor getting arrested after a recent phone-smashing incident.
The video shows McGregor being led from his rented Miami Beach house and being placed into a Miami Beach police cruiser.
McGregor was involved in a scuffle with fan on March 11 after the fan tried to take his picture.
He was charged with smashing a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Hotel.
He was arrested hours later when police caught up with him at a home he was renting with his family.
McGregor was formally charged with at a Miami-Dade courtroom with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
The fan eventually settled with McGregor’s legal team and dismissed the civil suit against him. However, McGregor is still facing felony charges for the phone snatching and a second misdemeanor.