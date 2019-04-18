  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MEDLEY (CBSMiami) – A South Florida police cadet was injured in an accidental shooting at a gun range.

It happened Wednesday night at range operated by the Medley police department in the 9700 block of NW 97th Avenue. While the range is managed by Medley police, all municipalities in Miami-Dade shoot there.

The trainee was reportedly doing firearms training when there was an accidental discharge and he was struck. The instructor and his classmates applied a tourniquet. He was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. No word on his condition.

