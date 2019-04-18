PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami) — Child neglect charges were filed after a naked toddler was wandering around a Florida IHOP parking lot on Friday April 12.
When employees noticed the child and went to comfort him, they found the child’s mother and her fiance unconscious in a van parked nearby.
Panama City police posted on their Facebook page that the employees were unable to wake 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin, both of whom were under the influence of drugs, according to police.
Police say 9-month-old twins were also found in the van, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. They say one of the twins was covered in blankets and pillows.
Police gave the children clean clothes and diapers and placed them with the state Department of Children and Families.
The couple, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested on charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.