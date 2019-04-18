



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mueller report says President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence the Russia investigation “were mostly unsuccessful,” but an attempt by Russian hackers to gain access to at least one Florida county’s election computer network during the 2016 campaign was successful.

The report does not specify which county.

The redacted report released on Thursday says the GRU, or Russian military intelligence agency, targeted Florida officials with spear phishing emails.

The report reads, “In August 2016, GRU officers targeted employees of (redacted), a voting technology company that developed software used by numerous U.S. counties to manage voter rolls, and installed malware on the company network. Similarly, in November 2016, the GRU sent spear phishing emails to over 120 email accounts used by Florida county officials responsible for administering the 2016 U.S. election. The spear phishing emails contained an attached Word document coded with malicious software (commonly referred to as a Trojan) that permitted the GRU to access the infected computer. The FBI was separately responsible for this investigation. We understand the FBI believes that this operation enabled the GRU to gain access to the network of at least one Florida county government. The Office did not independently verify that belief and, as explained above, did not undertake the investigative steps that would have been necessary to do so.”

In August of 2018, former Sen. Democratic Senator Bill Nelson said Russians have “penetrated” some of his state’s voter registration systems ahead of the 2018 midterms.

“They have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about,” he said before a campaign event in Tampa.

He added, “We were requested by the chairman and vice chairman of the intelligence committee to let the supervisors of election in Florida know that the Russians are in their records.”

When he was asked to elaborate, he simply said, “That’s classified,”

The Florida Department of State, at the time, pushed back on the claims by Nelson that Russian operatives have “penetrated” Florida voting systems.

While Russian hacking attempts were previously reported, the spear phishing effort’s apparent success in at least one Florida county was newly revealed on Thursday.

Nelson’s Republican opponent, Sen. Rick Scott, repeatedly criticized Nelson for being careless with classified information. Scott’s office said Thursday that the FBI should share additional information related to their investigation referenced in the Mueller report, according to the Miami Herald.

“The FBI needs to provide any and all available information in relation to what is in the report to state elections professionals in Florida and Congress in order to ensure free and fair elections across the nation,” Scott spokesperson Chris Hartline said. “Bill Nelson made claims about Russian interference without providing any evidence. Senator Scott called on then-Senator Nelson to provide evidence, which he refused to do. The Florida Department of State had no information to corroborate Nelson’s claims and the FBI and Department of Homeland Security did not provide any information to support the claim.”

In a statement released Thursday, the Florida Department of State said it “has no knowledge or evidence of any successful hacking attempt at the county level during the 2016 elections. Upon learning of the new information released in the Mueller report, the Department immediately reached out to the FBI to inquire which county may have been accessed, and they declined to share this information with us,” spokesperson Sarah Revell said in an email to CBSMiami.com. “The Department maintains that the 2016 elections in Florida were not hacked. The Florida Voter Registration System was and remains secure, and official results or vote tallies were not changed. In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified the Department that Florida was unsuccessfully targeted by hackers in 2016. Since 2016 when elections were designated as critical infrastructure, state and local election officials in Florida have invested millions of dollars in election security. These investments, coupled with our strong partnerships with federal and state agencies, has made Florida one of the leading states in the country on election cybersecurity. In 2018, former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a letter to the Florida Secretary of State that ‘…we have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida.’ The Department of State and local election officials will continue our efforts to ensure Florida’s elections in 2020 and beyond are secure.”