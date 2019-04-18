



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to identify a motorcyclist accused of shooting at a driver during a road rage incident in Miami-Dade.

Speaking for the first time on Thursday, the driver tells CBS4 he feels fortunate to be alive after the encounter turned violent.

“It was like he was upset and that one thing triggered him off,” he said.

It happened Monday, April 8th.

The driver says he was on State Road 9 leading to the Golden Glades Interchange when he and the motorcyclist clashed.

The cyclist is accused of punching and breaking the driver’s side mirror and taking off.

The driver used his cell phone to record the cyclist.

He is wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, boots and carrying a green backpack.

Once stopped on the I-95 northbound ramp of the Golden Glades, the driver says the cyclist pulled out a gun and fired six shots.

The bullets flattened a tire and broke a window on the man’s Nissan.

“I wanted to get away as fast as I could. And luckily if a bullet hadn’t ricocheted it would have come straight for my head,” he says.

The cyclist had a paper license tag rolled up so it is difficult to identify the operator.

The driver said he would like to see the man caught.

“It was scary. I don’t know how it went from simple road rage to him pulling a gun on me and trying to kill me. I hope someone recognizes him cause God forbid, what if I had a daughter or fiancé and they were in the car. It could have been very bad.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the motorcyclist is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.