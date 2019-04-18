



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A South Florida driver had some scary moments after a road rage encounter with a motorcyclist.

Lyndon Edwards said on Monday, April 8th, he was heading east on Old State Road 9, approaching the Golden Glades, when a motorcycle pulled up beside him when he approached the merge. The motorcyclist reportedly came up along the side the Edward’s Nissan and the two began to argue. He said the motorcyclist then went up along the right side of his car and hit the rear view mirror with his fist, cracking it.

The motorcyclist then drove off on Old State Road 9. Lyndon followed and used his cell phone to try and snap a picture of the man’s license tag. Unfortunately, the paper tag that was attached was rolled up and was unidentifiable.

Lyndon said the driver of the motorcycle got onto the northbound ramp of I-95 and then stopped. The motorcyclist then got off his bike, drew a gun, and fired several shots at Lyndon’s car.

The Nissan was hit in the left rear tire and left rear passenger window. Thankfully, Lyndon wasn’t hurt.

The motorcyclist then sped off northbound on I-95.