FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard is offloading thousands of pounds of drugs at Port Everglades on Thursday.
The 14,000 pounds of marijuana and more than 3,600 pounds of cocaine were seized during five separate interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
“I could not be prouder of this crew’s accomplishments, and of the entire interagency and allied team that continue to stand the watch in an effort to stem the efforts of smugglers that seek to destabilize the Western hemisphere while they line their pockets,” said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Dennelly, Executive Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Bear.
The drugs have an estimated value of more than $60 million.