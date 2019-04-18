  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With supporters pointing to the potential of a new industry, a Florida House committee Thursday approved a plan for regulating production of hemp.

The bill (HB 333), approved by the House State Affairs Committee, would create a regulatory framework that would be administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which is led by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a major cannabis advocate.

It deals with issues such as licensing people or businesses to grow industrial hemp and enforcement of the regulations.

The state is trying to move quickly to take advantage of a 2018 federal law that legalized industrial hemp as an agricultural product.

House bill sponsor Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, said hemp can be used in numerous ways, such as in textiles, animal feed and construction materials.

“This bill will provide jobs and commerce for our state,” he said. With Thursday’s approval, the bill is ready to go to the full House. A similar bill (SB 1020), sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, also has cleared committees and is ready to go to the full Senate.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)

