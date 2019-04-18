PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – A former Palm Beach Gardens police officer who was convicted of killing a stranded motorist will not get a retrial.
Circuit Judge Joseph Marx doesn’t explain why he denied Nouman Raja’s request.
Raja was convicted of manslaughter by culpable negligence and first-degree attempted murder last month in the killing of Corey Jones.
The 31-year-old musician’s van had broken down along Interstate 95 when Raja confronted him and shot him. The 41-year-old former officer was the first in Florida to be convicted of an on-duty shooting in 30 years. He now faces a minimum of 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 25.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)