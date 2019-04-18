Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Former Miami police officer Schonton Harris, who pleaded guilty with conspiring with other officers to possess cocaine, has been sentenced to 15 ½ years in prison.
Investigators say Harris provided police protection for what she believed were large shipments of cocaine on three occasions last September and October. She received a cash payment of $17,000. The deliveries were arranged by undercover FBI agents.
Cases are still pending against two other former Miami officers, Kelvin Harris and James Archibald.
