Filed Under:Drug Trafficking, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Former Miami police officer Schonton Harris, who pleaded guilty with conspiring with other officers to possess cocaine, has been sentenced to 15 ½ years in prison.

Investigators say Harris provided police protection for what she believed were large shipments of cocaine on three occasions last September and October. She received a cash payment of $17,000. The deliveries were arranged by undercover FBI agents.

Cases are still pending against two other former Miami officers, Kelvin Harris and James Archibald.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s