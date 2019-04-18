MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dwyane Wade is proving once again that he is so much more than just an NBA superstar.

Wade may have played his last game in a Miami Heat uniform, but the future Hall of Famer is taking the time to say a proper thank you to everyone in the organization he holds so dearly.

Wade spent several hours inside American Airlines Arena on Wednesday, signing autographs and taking photos with every single Heat employee.

An event that was unknown to the staff, Wade spoke to everyone and said thank you before spending nearly three hours signing and taking photos to ensure that nobody missed out.

Wade chronicled his day in an Instagram post, showing the gathering with Heat employees and also his empty locker after he cleaned it out.

“Took some time today to thank some very important people behind the scenes at the Miami Heat,” Wade wrote in the post.