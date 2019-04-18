DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The top cop in Cowboy Town is a very familiar face.
Davie’s Acting Police Chief Dale Engle is now officially the Chief. He was sworn in Thursday by Mayor Judy Paul.
Engle had served in the capacity of Acting Chief of Police for the Davie Police Department since January 18th.
Before appointing the new chief, Town Administrator Richard J. Lemack met with members of the police department who he said expressed immense support for Engle was noted.
“Chief Engle has proven to be compassionate, trustworthy, knowledgeable of police operations and genuinely shows interest in others,” Lemack said. “He is receptive to ideas, approachable, friendly, motivational and has an uncanny ability as a decision maker among his other traits.”
Having served over 20 years with the department, Engle has worked all three of its bureaus: operations, investigations, and administration.
Engle is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Nova Southeastern University and is slated to receive his Master of Science Degree in Executive Leadership from Liberty University.